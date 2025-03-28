14,300 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,073.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of H opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

