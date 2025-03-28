14,816 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $179.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

