1,730 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $271.02 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

