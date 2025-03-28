24,411 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNFI opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

