3,011,455 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,011,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,236,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.12% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $382.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

