3,166 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,593,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $451,458,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.