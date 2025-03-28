3,373,728 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.22% of GE Vernova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

GEV stock opened at $303.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.54.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

