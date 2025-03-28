374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

374Water Trading Down 7.6 %

SCWO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 987,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. 374Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCWO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 61,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $38,598.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,989,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,374.92. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 521,226 shares of company stock worth $269,744 over the last three months. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

374Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Read More

Earnings History for 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.