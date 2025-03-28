374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Posts Earnings Results

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

374Water Trading Down 7.6 %

SCWO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 987,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. 374Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 61,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $38,598.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,989,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,374.92. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 521,226 shares of company stock worth $269,744 over the last three months. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

