3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DDD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
3D Systems Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of 3D Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,143,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 1,844.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 359,817 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 149,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 822.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3D Systems Company Profile
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
