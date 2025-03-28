3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:EDGF)

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of EDGF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.83. 45,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,716. 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69.
3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
