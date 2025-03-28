3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:EDGF)

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDGF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.83. 45,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,716. 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69.

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (EDGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invests in fixed income securities of various maturities and credit quality. The fund dynamically shifts across various debt securities depending on market conditions.

