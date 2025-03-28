41,519 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 234.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,484,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,507 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,024 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,387,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 660,980 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,408,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,180.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $712.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $367.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

GSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

