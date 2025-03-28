4,495 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 864,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after buying an additional 624,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $49.44 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

