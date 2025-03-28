48,677 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after buying an additional 534,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 457,487 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,410,000 after purchasing an additional 161,855 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,007,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,688,000 after purchasing an additional 350,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,075,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $40.12 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Dimensional International Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.