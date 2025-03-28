539 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 539 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $559.47 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.12 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $609.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.