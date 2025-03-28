60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.52. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

