7,165 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Quarry LP grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $70.44 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

