8,628 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $343,497,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,977,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,320,000.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

CURB opened at $24.04 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

