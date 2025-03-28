890 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $335.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.50 and a 200 day moving average of $332.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.