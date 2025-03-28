A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 238,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 349,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,059,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 157,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 75,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

