Aaron Potter Sells 3,019 Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron Potter sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.96, for a total value of C$60,259.24.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AD.UN stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.42. 32,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$883.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AD.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

