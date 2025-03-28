AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 202,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLVLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

VLVLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 54,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,466. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.6823 dividend. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

