AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.20 and last traded at C$31.20. Approximately 162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.74.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.87.
About AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
