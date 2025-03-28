Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for 5.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.70% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $62,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $86,185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 62,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

