AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 17.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,429,000 after acquiring an additional 289,513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AECOM by 1,847.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 274,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 293.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after buying an additional 134,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AECOM by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 349,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,386,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AECOM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $94.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.