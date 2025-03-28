Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), Zacks reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

AVTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $73.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

