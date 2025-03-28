Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 25.0% increase from Aew Uk Reit’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aew Uk Reit Trading Up 1.8 %

Aew Uk Reit stock opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.34) on Friday. Aew Uk Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.67.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders.

The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset’s potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector.

AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

