ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) vs. Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Critical Analysis

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) and Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Marui Group pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ageas SA/NV and Marui Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 0 2 0 0 2.00 Marui Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Marui Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV N/A N/A N/A Marui Group 10.31% 11.24% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Marui Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $12.61 billion 0.91 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Marui Group $1.63 billion 2.00 $170.20 million $1.83 19.02

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Marui Group.

Volatility & Risk

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marui Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Marui Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

