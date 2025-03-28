Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$754,950.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.99, for a total value of C$754,950.00.
Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total value of C$787,455.00.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.2 %
AEM opened at C$154.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$78.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.
Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.71.
Get Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
