Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,598,794. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $167.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

