Alerus Financial NA Sells 436 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $976.72 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $970.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $864.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.02.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

