Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €304.70 ($327.63) and traded as high as €357.10 ($383.98). Allianz shares last traded at €351.80 ($378.28), with a volume of 576,625 shares changing hands.
Allianz Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of €328.79 and a 200 day moving average of €305.89.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
