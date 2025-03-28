Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.12. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 22,025 shares.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.
