Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 12.7% increase from Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAA opened at $24.85 on Friday. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

Get Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF alerts:

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.