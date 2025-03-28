Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 12.7% increase from Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AAA opened at $24.85 on Friday. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.
Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Company Profile
