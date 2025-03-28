Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ASPS opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

