American Century Companies Inc. Has $40.54 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Repligen worth $40,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Repligen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Repligen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -268.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $187.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.