American Century Companies Inc. Has $42.03 Million Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,174,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,271 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.66% of Select Water Solutions worth $42,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,000,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 81,746 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 764.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 200,558 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,748,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

