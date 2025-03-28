Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Amphenol worth $139,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 29,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 149,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.