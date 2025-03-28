Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:COWS)

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $28.00. 6,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,220. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
