Analysts Set Expectations for Zura Bio FY2025 Earnings

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zura Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZURA. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ZURA opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

