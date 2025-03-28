Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 27th (ALSN, BPOP, DRRX, FTI, HR, ICUI, IMO, IPI, LSPD, NUVB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 27th:
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$26.00.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.