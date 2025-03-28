Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 27th (ALSN, BPOP, DRRX, FTI, HR, ICUI, IMO, IPI, LSPD, NUVB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 27th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$26.00.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

