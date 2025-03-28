Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 152.30 ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of LON:ARBB opened at GBX 865 ($11.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 902.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 908.43. The company has a market capitalization of £140.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 830 ($10.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,139.30 ($14.75).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 69.75 ($0.90) per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $40.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

