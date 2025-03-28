Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 535,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 184,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

