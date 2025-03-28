Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,065,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 157,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arctic Star Exploration
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.