Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 535,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 184,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.