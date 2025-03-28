Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Down 19.7% – Time to Sell?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). Approximately 16,595,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 668% from the average daily volume of 2,160,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.07 million, a PE ratio of 50,111.11 and a beta of 0.65.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

