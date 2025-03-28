Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

ARIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $973,995.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,528.40. This trade represents a 27.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,433,195 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,166 in the last ninety days. 22.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,663,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 70,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 349,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 348,994 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 1,191.8% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 242,939 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,492,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

