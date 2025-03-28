Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ANET opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $892,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,553.84. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.