Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €2.34 ($2.52) and last traded at €2.36 ($2.53). Approximately 1,698,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.42 ($2.60).

Aroundtown Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.61 and a 200-day moving average of €2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

