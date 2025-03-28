Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 516,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,317 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

ARWR opened at $13.80 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

