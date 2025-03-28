Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 65,367 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,367 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $126,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $262.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.09 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

